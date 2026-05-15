Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,401 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. W.R. Berkley makes up about 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 40.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 691.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company's stock.

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Key W.R. Berkley News

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple future earnings estimates for W.R. Berkley, including FY2026, FY2028, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, signaling improved profit expectations.

Zacks Research raised multiple future earnings estimates for W.R. Berkley, including FY2026, FY2028, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, signaling improved profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarterly results beat analyst expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above consensus, reinforcing the view that operating performance remains solid.

The company’s most recent quarterly results beat analyst expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above consensus, reinforcing the view that operating performance remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: Some near-term estimates were trimmed slightly for Q2 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026, but the changes were relatively small compared with the upward revisions to later periods.

Some near-term estimates were trimmed slightly for Q2 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026, but the changes were relatively small compared with the upward revisions to later periods. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks “Strong Growth Stock” style note may add sentiment support, but it appears more educational/ratings-based than a direct fundamental catalyst. Article Title

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $65.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.69. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui acquired 345,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $24,374,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 57,508,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,942,884.70. The trade was a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,183,798 shares of company stock worth $155,530,321 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Brean Capital downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $68.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WRB

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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