Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 22,627 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $303.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.24. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,073.07 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,321 shares of company stock valued at $96,830,814. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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