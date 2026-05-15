Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Shares in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Expand Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in Expand Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Expand Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Expand Energy by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expand Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXE shares. Weiss Ratings raised Expand Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Expand Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In related news, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,976,035. This trade represents a 2.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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