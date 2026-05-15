Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,643 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up 1.1% of Donoghue Forlines LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,187,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,957 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $170,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore and other analysts raised their price targets on Seagate, citing HAMR adoption, strong AI-related storage demand, and improving growth prospects. Article Title

Evercore and other analysts raised their price targets on Seagate, citing HAMR adoption, strong AI-related storage demand, and improving growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted booming AI-led storage demand and strong free cash flow, which supports the case for continued upside in Seagate’s earnings power. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted booming AI-led storage demand and strong free cash flow, which supports the case for continued upside in Seagate’s earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate announced the planned retirement of Lead Independent Director Mike Cannon, a governance change that could raise some questions but does not directly alter the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Seagate announced the planned retirement of Lead Independent Director Mike Cannon, a governance change that could raise some questions but does not directly alter the company’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: EVP Ban Seng Teh sold a large block of shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was scheduled in advance. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 697 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.17, for a total transaction of $516,595.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $240,139.08. This trade represents a 68.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,283 shares of company stock valued at $65,989,618. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $565.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $719.54.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $804.76 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $103.73 and a 12-month high of $841.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is $517.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.41. The stock has a market cap of $180.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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