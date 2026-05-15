Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $2.26 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TJX Companies by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $462,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,801 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in TJX Companies by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,053,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here