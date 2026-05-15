Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,261 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,381,235.50. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Small sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.17, for a total value of $3,189,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,655,795.54. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,333 shares of company stock worth $24,049,017 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citic Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 target price on Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum was added to the Nasdaq-100 , which can trigger buying from index funds and boost visibility with large institutional investors. Lumentum Joins the Nasdaq-100 Index®, Achieving New Milestone in Global Growth

Lumentum was added to the , which can trigger buying from index funds and boost visibility with large institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , reflecting improving earnings expectations and reinforcing momentum-buying interest. What Makes Lumentum (LITE) a New Strong Buy Stock

Lumentum was upgraded to , reflecting improving earnings expectations and reinforcing momentum-buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted that Lumentum’s Components business is accelerating , with AI optics demand surging and key products sold out, suggesting stronger revenue potential ahead. Lumentum's Components Business Accelerates: More Upside Ahead?

Commentary highlighted that Lumentum’s , with AI optics demand surging and key products sold out, suggesting stronger revenue potential ahead. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised earnings estimates for Lumentum, adding to the view that the company’s profit outlook is improving. Lumentum stock report

Northland Securities for Lumentum, adding to the view that the company’s profit outlook is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes that Lumentum’s strong rally has pushed the stock to fresh highs , which can attract momentum buyers but also raise valuation questions.

Recent coverage also notes that Lumentum’s strong rally has pushed the stock to , which can attract momentum buyers but also raise valuation questions. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling was reported this week, but the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans, so they appear less likely to signal a major change in fundamentals.

Lumentum Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ LITE opened at $1,001.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.16. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here