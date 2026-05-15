Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Donoghue Forlines LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6,175.9% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 182,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $82,076,000 after buying an additional 179,596 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $621,959,000 after buying an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 11,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. President Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $443.30 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $386.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 406.70, a PEG ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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