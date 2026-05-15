Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,842 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $4,471,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in Sandisk by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 52,811 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sandisk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 916 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sandisk by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000.

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Sandisk Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,382.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $882.95 and a 200-day moving average of $547.04. The firm has a market cap of $204.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $1,600.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 EPS for the current year.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SNDK. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $980.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,065.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

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