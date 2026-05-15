Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Donoghue Forlines LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,006.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $939.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $996.95. The firm has a market cap of $948.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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