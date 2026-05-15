DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 130.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,244 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 621,875 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.26% of DoorDash worth $248,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.2% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can improve sentiment by signaling less downside risk than before.

DoorDash was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can improve sentiment by signaling less downside risk than before. Positive Sentiment: Urban Outfitters launched on DoorDash through a new nationwide partnership, expanding DASH’s on-demand retail offering and reinforcing its push beyond restaurant delivery into broader local commerce. Urban Outfitters and DoorDash Partner to Bring On-Demand Style to Gen Z

Urban Outfitters launched on DoorDash through a new nationwide partnership, expanding DASH’s on-demand retail offering and reinforcing its push beyond restaurant delivery into broader local commerce. Positive Sentiment: An analyst said DoorDash could pose a disruption risk to payments firms, suggesting the company’s platform may have growing influence across the broader commerce and payments ecosystem.

An analyst said DoorDash could pose a disruption risk to payments firms, suggesting the company’s platform may have growing influence across the broader commerce and payments ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted that DoorDash stock is up, likely reflecting investor relief after the company posted strong Q1 growth and continued to show expansion in revenue and usage trends.

Recent coverage highlighted that DoorDash stock is up, likely reflecting investor relief after the company posted strong Q1 growth and continued to show expansion in revenue and usage trends. Neutral Sentiment: Several news items about driver safety incidents and a separate report about a DoorDash executive’s cruise have little direct fundamental impact on the company’s operating outlook, though they may add headline risk.

Several news items about driver safety incidents and a separate report about a DoorDash executive’s cruise have little direct fundamental impact on the company’s operating outlook, though they may add headline risk. Negative Sentiment: DoorDash recently trimmed its margin outlook despite strong first-quarter growth, which could temper enthusiasm if investors focus more on profitability than revenue expansion. DoorDash posts strong Q1 growth but trims margin outlook

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $158,898,314.52. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,813 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $153.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.39.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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