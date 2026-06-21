DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,300,437 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in DoorDash were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,599,006.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 128,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,615,850.64. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $173.49 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $164.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

More DoorDash News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $190.00 target price on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.11.

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DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report).

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