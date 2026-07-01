Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,867 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Trading Up 2.7%

AAPL stock opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $317.40. The company's 50 day moving average price is $293.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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