Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 3,262 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,702,712.76. The trade was a 46.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,000. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $732.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $1,085.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $865.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

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About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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