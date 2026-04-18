Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $195,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:JPM opened at $310.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $226.34 and a one year high of $337.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More.

JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More.

Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More.

Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More.

JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory risks remain on management’s radar (geopolitics, energy, deficits). These are background risks investors should monitor but don’t negate the quarter’s strength. Read More.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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