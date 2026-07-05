Doximity, Inc. $DOCS Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS - Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,368 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 81,186 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Doximity worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 796 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG grew its holdings in Doximity by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Doximity from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded Doximity to an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.33.

View Our Latest Report on Doximity

Doximity Stock Up 0.0%

DOCS opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company's 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $234,540.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $517,004.34. This trade represents a 31.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Siddharth Sitaram sold 2,444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $49,882.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,851,309.46. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 16,180 shares of company stock worth $395,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company's stock.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

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