D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,677 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Capital World Investors raised its position in D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,305,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,784,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $364,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,602,945 shares of the construction company's stock worth $219,956,000 after purchasing an additional 833,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.17.

View Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Further Reading

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