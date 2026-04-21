DSG Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,090 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,307 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DSG Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,733,222,000 after buying an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281,327 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,918,000 after buying an additional 1,758,657 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,909,000 after buying an additional 1,414,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $360.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.54 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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