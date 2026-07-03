DSG Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Blue Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.6% during the first quarter. Blue Capital Inc. now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $965.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $915.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $767.65. The firm has a market cap of $444.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $949.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga coverage of Truist rating update

Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple research updates highlighted stronger earnings expectations, including Zacks lifting Q2 2028 estimates and reaffirming a Strong Buy view, which supports the stock’s long-term outlook. Zacks analyst coverage

Multiple research updates highlighted stronger earnings expectations, including Zacks lifting Q2 2028 estimates and reaffirming a Strong Buy view, which supports the stock’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar announced an investment in Texas manufacturing workforce development, which could help address labor shortages and support future production capacity. PR Newswire article

Caterpillar announced an investment in Texas manufacturing workforce development, which could help address labor shortages and support future production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces pointed out that CAT remains a blue-chip industrial favorite, with strong backlog, Q1 growth, and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index supporting its recent run. Yahoo Finance article

Several market commentary pieces pointed out that CAT remains a blue-chip industrial favorite, with strong backlog, Q1 growth, and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index supporting its recent run. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a big AI-driven move, which is pressuring sentiment around CAT. Yahoo Finance article

Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a big AI-driven move, which is pressuring sentiment around CAT. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports echoed Burry’s bearish bet and questioned whether Caterpillar’s valuation has outrun fundamentals, reinforcing downside pressure on the shares. IBTimes article

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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