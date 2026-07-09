DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires 148,882 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,149 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 148,882 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $49,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,962,692,000 after buying an additional 25,517,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6%

NOW opened at $107.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $210.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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