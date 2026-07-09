DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 47,507 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,701 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,507 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up about 3.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of GE Vernova worth $205,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova continues to benefit from surging demand for grid, turbine, and power infrastructure tied to AI data center growth, which has helped make the stock a major 2026 winner. GE Vernova’s Power Surge Turns the Grid Into an AI Trade

GE Vernova continues to benefit from surging demand for grid, turbine, and power infrastructure tied to AI data center growth, which has helped make the stock a major 2026 winner. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings backdrop has been strong, with revenue growth and a sizable earnings beat in the latest reported quarter, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are supporting the stock’s long-term move higher.

The company’s recent earnings backdrop has been strong, with revenue growth and a sizable earnings beat in the latest reported quarter, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are supporting the stock’s long-term move higher. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggesting GE Vernova may still be undervalued reflects optimism that AI-driven power demand and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 could support further upside. Is GE Vernova (GEV) Undervalued Following AI Demand And Russell Top 50 Inclusion?

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.2%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,075.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,039.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $891.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.00 and a 52-week high of $1,195.94. The firm has a market cap of $288.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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