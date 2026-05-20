DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,342 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of DT Midstream worth $37,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DT Midstream alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 198.9% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DTM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DTM opened at $150.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $150.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $25,221.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,850.39. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DT Midstream, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DT Midstream wasn't on the list.

While DT Midstream currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here