DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 538.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,415,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,425 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.1%

DTE Energy stock opened at $153.90 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here