Ducommun Incorporated $DCO Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,461 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 67,639 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.98% of Ducommun worth $54,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ducommun alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ducommun news, VP Laureen S. Gonzalez sold 589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total value of $89,522.11. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,032.28. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $877,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 62,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,575,568.24. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 7,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ducommun from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Ducommun from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ducommun from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $176.78 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $196.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ducommun, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ducommun wasn't on the list.

While Ducommun currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here