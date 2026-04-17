Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $146.26 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 346,960 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.23% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $146,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,131 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,372,586 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $78,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,093 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,270,000 after buying an additional 1,082,972 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,374,162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,619,000 after buying an additional 1,040,001 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,064,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $68,649,000 after buying an additional 741,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,408. The trade was a 3.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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