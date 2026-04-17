Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 59,743 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,686 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.27% of Simon Property Group worth $162,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 634.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,383,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,573,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,761,093,000 after buying an additional 844,190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $207,158,000 after buying an additional 486,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 680,102 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $126,336,000 after buying an additional 328,116 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $201.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.37. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.84 and a 1 year high of $205.12. The company's fifty day moving average is $194.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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