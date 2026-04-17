Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811,242 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 82,862 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up about 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.58% of CenterPoint Energy worth $146,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,551 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 962,910 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 522,801 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 83,127 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:CNP opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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