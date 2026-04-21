Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 27,228 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36. The stock has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

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Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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