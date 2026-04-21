Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $14.36 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,789 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $315,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $244,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $631.25.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $526.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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