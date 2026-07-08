Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 8,145.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,490 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in SLB were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in SLB in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 621,125 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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SLB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SLB from $56.10 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on SLB in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SLB from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SLB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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