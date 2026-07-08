Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,643 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,451,971,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.32. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $534.35.

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S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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