Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,619 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 1,144 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $601.61.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $515.92 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $475.12 and its 200-day moving average is $517.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.36 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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