Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,063 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.5%

Danaher stock opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.03 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $198.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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