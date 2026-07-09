Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 21,540 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 21,540 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 3,264.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,259 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,145 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.8% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,614 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.0% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. FBN Securities dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $107.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $210.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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