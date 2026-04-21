Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 3,317 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $456,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,229 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $81,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,078 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $580.00 to $556.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $558.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $442.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.41 and a 200 day moving average of $475.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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