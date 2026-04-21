Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 7,059 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,697 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $254.19 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.33 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.73. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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