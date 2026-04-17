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Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Dupont Capital cut its stake in Amphenol by 34.1%, selling 37,491 shares and finishing the quarter with 72,537 shares worth about $9.8 million.
  • CEO Richard Norwitt sold 515,281 shares on Feb. 12 for roughly $75.9 million, a 21.09% reduction in his position, marking significant insider selling.
  • Amphenol beat Q4 estimates with $0.97 EPS vs. $0.93 expected and $6.44 billion in revenue (up 49.1% YoY), and set Q1 2026 guidance of $0.91–$0.93 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amphenol.

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,537 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 37,491 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $148.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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