Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Emprise Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.6%

HD opened at $349.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.34 and a 200-day moving average of $362.71. The stock has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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