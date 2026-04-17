Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.76 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,645 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $142,688,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,073 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,411,542,000 after buying an additional 377,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,609 shares of the energy company's stock worth $475,633,000 after buying an additional 359,123 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 777,200 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 816,028 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Cheniere Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.00.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $263.04 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $253.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $300.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Cheniere Energy's revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,720. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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