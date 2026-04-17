Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,935 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,350 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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