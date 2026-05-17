Dupree Financial Group LLC Acquires 26,584 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 229.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,186 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Dupree Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dupree Financial Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $234.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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