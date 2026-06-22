DUTCH ASSET Corp Acquires Shares of 5,093 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,093 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,794,785,000 after buying an additional 7,796,814 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $325.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $272.11 and a 1 year high of $338.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average is $309.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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