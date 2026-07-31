Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Dutch Bros worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,042 shares of the company's stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,527,324.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,174.49. This trade represents a 48.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock valued at $243,021,771 over the last three months. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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