DV Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 26,551 Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

DV Trading LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company's stock.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1%

DNTH stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.20. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%.The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $2,404,148.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,480. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,235. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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