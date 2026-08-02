DV Trading LLC Invests $4.07 Million in Pharvaris N.V. $PHVS

DV Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. Pharvaris makes up approximately 0.1% of DV Trading LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DV Trading LLC owned about 0.22% of Pharvaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. PSP Research LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 710.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,085 shares of the company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,918,970 shares of the company's stock worth $54,211,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter.

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Pharvaris Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. Pharvaris N.V. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -2.34.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pharvaris news, insider Wim Souverijns sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,721.12. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth Bjork sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $293,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $444,696.44. This trade represents a 39.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,286. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PHVS. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Pharvaris from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHVS

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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