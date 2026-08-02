DV Trading LLC Invests $5.38 Million in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTX

DV Trading LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 360,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000. Avalo Therapeutics comprises 0.1% of DV Trading LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DV Trading LLC owned about 0.68% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 995,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 7,066.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 400,898 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 314.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 525,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company's stock.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalo Therapeutics

In other news, insider Mittie Doyle sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,968. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Varki sold 75,063 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,514,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,297.78. This trade represents a 95.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 77,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,121 in the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9%

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $965.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avalo Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avalo Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Avalo Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here