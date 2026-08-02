DV Trading LLC Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. $CTMX

DV Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 714,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. CytomX Therapeutics accounts for 0.1% of DV Trading LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DV Trading LLC owned 0.42% of CytomX Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,605 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CTMX opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.08. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.61% and a negative net margin of 166.40%.The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTMX

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX's pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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