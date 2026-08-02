DV Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Century Therapeutics, Inc. $IPSC

DV Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Century Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.1% of DV Trading LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DV Trading LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Century Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company's stock.

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Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $364.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPSC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Profile

Century Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Utilizing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the company engineers “off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) and T cell candidates designed to target hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. By harnessing iPSC-derived immune cells, Century aims to overcome challenges associated with patient-derived therapies, such as manufacturing variability and treatment delays.

The company's proprietary platform integrates gene editing, synthetic biology and scalable cell expansion processes to generate a pipeline of product candidates.

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