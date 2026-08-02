DV Trading LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. $SABS

DV Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. DV Trading LLC owned about 0.52% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SABS opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.52.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

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