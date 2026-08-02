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DV Trading LLC Takes Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Vaxcyte logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • DV Trading acquired 20,000 Vaxcyte shares worth approximately $1.16 million during the first quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 96.78% of PCVX.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with six Buy ratings, one Hold, and two Sell ratings; the consensus rating is Hold with an $86 price target. Vaxcyte recently missed quarterly EPS estimates, reporting a loss of $2.30 per share versus the expected $1.74 loss.
  • PCVX shares opened at $54.08 after declining 3.4%, while company insiders sold 91,396 shares worth nearly $5 million over the past quarter under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

DV Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company's stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Zacks Research lowered Vaxcyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,745.60. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,414.75. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,396 shares of company stock worth $4,975,725. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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