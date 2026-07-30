DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE - Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 121,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.11% of DXP Enterprises worth $89,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 480.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 754,706 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,859,000 after purchasing an additional 624,638 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 12,369,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 371,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,219,299 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $133,867,000 after buying an additional 137,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 112,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 41.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,790 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $1,643,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 590,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,021,364.94. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $968,758.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,700. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXPE shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXP Enterprises has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

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DXP Enterprises Stock Down 7.5%

DXPE stock opened at $148.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $183.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.70. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.12). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $521.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP's product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

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